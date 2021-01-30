Johnson recorded 19 points (9-14 FG, 1-2 3Pt), nine rebounds, three assists, a steal and a block across 32 minutes in Friday's win over the Nuggets.

Johnson ended just one rebound away from recording his third double-double of the last four games, and his sixth of the campaign. He has taken a major leap this season compared to his rookie year, and Johnson is firmly entrenched as a steady source of production for the Spurs on both ends of the court. He has scored 10 or more points in all but four games this season while also grabbing seven or more boards in all but six contests. He's not going to carry the Spurs offensively on most nights, but he has been remarkably consistent for a sophomore.