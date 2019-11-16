Spurs' Keldon Johnson: Recalled by San Antonio
Johnson was recalled by San Antonio ahead of Saturday's game against Portland.
Johnson will serve as rotational depth against the Trail Blazers before presumably rejoining Austin later this week. Apart from Dejounte Murray, who's slated to rest, the Spurs are without any notable injuries so there isn't a direct path to playing time for the rookie.
