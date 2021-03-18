Johnson returned to Wednesday's game against the Bulls after suffering an apparent right ankle injury, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.
The 21-year-old headed to the locker room immediately after rolling his right ankle during the first quarter, but he returned to the court midway through the second period. It doesn't appear to be a serious issue with Johnson retaking the court relatively quickly for the Spurs.
