Johnson had 16 points (5-12 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, one assist and one block across 30 minutes during Monday's 112-102 loss to Golden State.

Johnson has surpassed the 15-point mark in each of his last five appearances off the bench, and he continues to deliver solid numbers despite having lost his starting role earlier in the season. The move to the bench hasn't impacted Johnson's upside dramatically, and he remains a player worth rostering in all formats. After all, he's still averaging 14.2 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 0.4 steals per game off the bench since the beginning of February.