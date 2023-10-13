Johnson (hamstring) has been ruled out for Friday's preseason game against the Heat, Tom Osborn of the San Antonio Express-News reports.

Johnson continues to manage a minor hamstring issue. It hasn't prevented him from practicing during training camp, but he'll miss a second straight preseason game Friday. Orsborn also relays that Johnson may not make his preseason debut for a while. Following Friday's contest, the Spurs have three more exhibitions before they open the regular season against Dallas on Oct. 25.