Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Spearheads comfortable home win

Aldridge offered 27 points (12-23 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT), nine rebounds, four assists, two blocks and one steal across 31 minutes in Wednesday's 98-90 win over the Wizards.

No other teammate came within the neighborhood of Aldridge's scoring or shot attempts, a testament to how much of the Spurs' fortunes rest on his shoulders at present. The floor-spacing big man is now averaging 29.6 points and 9.2 rebounds during San Antonio's current five-game winning streak, and he contributed nine of his points during a key 23-9 run late in the third quarter Wednesday to help ensure another victory. Given his outsized role in the offense at present and the team's urgency to keep piling up wins to guarantee a postseason spot, Aldridge appears to be a lock for robust minutes and usage for the balance of the regular season.