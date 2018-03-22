Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Spearheads comfortable home win
Aldridge offered 27 points (12-23 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT), nine rebounds, four assists, two blocks and one steal across 31 minutes in Wednesday's 98-90 win over the Wizards.
No other teammate came within the neighborhood of Aldridge's scoring or shot attempts, a testament to how much of the Spurs' fortunes rest on his shoulders at present. The floor-spacing big man is now averaging 29.6 points and 9.2 rebounds during San Antonio's current five-game winning streak, and he contributed nine of his points during a key 23-9 run late in the third quarter Wednesday to help ensure another victory. Given his outsized role in the offense at present and the team's urgency to keep piling up wins to guarantee a postseason spot, Aldridge appears to be a lock for robust minutes and usage for the balance of the regular season.
More News
-
Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Double-doubles in placid victory•
-
Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Explodes for 39 in Saturday's win•
-
Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Leads team in scoring with 25 points•
-
Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Scores 24 points in return to action•
-
Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Off injury report Tuesday•
-
Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Ruled out Monday vs. Rockets•
-
Handling the tank-a-thon
When teams turn the keys over to the young guys, Fantasy players can benefit. We take a took...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Roughly half the NBA’s teams are locked into their final positions in the standings. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Who is moving up? Who is struggling? We take a look at the last few weeks of NBA action.
-
Playoff schedule analysis
We take a look at the schedule for every team on the bubble of the playoff picture down the...
-
Week 22 Waiver targets, schedule
Fantasy playoffs are either here or near, and Alex Rikleen says there’s help available on the...
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...