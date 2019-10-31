Walker has been a DNP-CD in two of the Spurs' first three games of the season.

Coming into the year, there was some belief that the Miami product would step into a regular rotational role, but that has not been the case thus far, as he's logged only five total minutes of action. As things currently stand, Walker is behind Bryn Forbes, Patty Mills, Marco Belinelli and Derrick White on the depth chart.