Spurs' Lonnie Walker IV: Two DNPs in first three games
Walker has been a DNP-CD in two of the Spurs' first three games of the season.
Coming into the year, there was some belief that the Miami product would step into a regular rotational role, but that has not been the case thus far, as he's logged only five total minutes of action. As things currently stand, Walker is behind Bryn Forbes, Patty Mills, Marco Belinelli and Derrick White on the depth chart.
More News
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: First edition
Mike Barner unveils the Fantasy Basketball mailbag in which he tries to help sort out lineup...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 2
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 2 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Position battles updates
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.
-
Breakout candidates to target
Alex Barutha projects 14 players who could be poised to make a leap in production this season.