Weatherspoon (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Wizards.
Weatherspoon has yet to make his season debut while recovering from left knee surgery, but he's apparently made good progress and could return as soon as Sunday. That said, he's not expected to be a regular part of the Spurs' rotation.
