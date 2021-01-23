Weatherspoon (knee) won't play Friday against Dallas, Jeff Garcia of News 4 San Antonio reports.
Weatherspoon was listed as questionable for Friday's contest, but he'll ultimately be unable to make his season debut against the Mavericks. His next chance to return to action will be Sunday against the Wizards.
