Gay had 18 points (7-17 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists and two steals across 36 minutes in Sunday's overtime loss against the 76ers.

Gay made his first start of the season with DeMar DeRozan (rest) out, and the veteran took advantage of the opportunity -- the 18 points are tied for his fourth-best scoring output of the campaign. Gay has scored at least 13 points in each of his last four appearances.