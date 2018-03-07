Play

Spurs' Rudy Gay: Not on Thursday's injury report

Gay (ear) is not on the injury report for Thursday's game against the Warriors.

Gay, who practiced Wednesday, was never expected to miss any time due to his ear injury, so this news doesn't come as too much of a surprise. In the five games since he's returned from a heel injury, the forward has averaged 10.0 points and 4.8 rebounds while shooting 43.2 percent.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories