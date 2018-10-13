Spurs' Rudy Gay: Optimistic about playing in opener
Gay downplayed the severity of the heel soreness that sidelined him for Friday's 100-81 preseason victory over the Magic, Jeff McDonald of the San Antonio Express-News reports. "[The heel is] good. That's just coach being cautious," Gay said, regarding why he was withheld from the exhibition finale.
The Spurs ruled Gay out ahead of the contest after he was diagnosed with an inflamed bursa in his heel, but given his comments, it sounds like the forward may have been able to play through the issue if it were a regular-season contest. He'll have until Wednesday to rest up for the Spurs' season-opening matchup with the Timberwolves, so there's a good chance he'll be able to dress for that contest. Once Gay is healthy, it's uncertain if he'll serve in a starting role to begin the season, but if not, the 32-year-old will likely be a go-to scoring option for the second unit.
