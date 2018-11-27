Spurs' Rudy Gay: Plays 17 minutes in Monday's win
Gay had eight points (3-7 FG, 2-3 3Pt), three rebounds, and two assists in 17 minutes during Monday's 108-107 win over the Bulls.
Gay saw a season low minute total in this one while failing to score in double figures for just the second time through 16 appearances. Coach Gregg Popovich was likely looking to get Gay a little bit of rest with five Western Conference opponents on the horizon. Gay has easily been the third-most reliable Spur to date, behind only DeMar DeRozan and LaMarcus Aldridge.
