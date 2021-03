Gay is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Clippers due to a sore left foot, Tom Orsborn of the San Antonio Express-News reports.

This is the first we're hearing of the issue, but Gay's status will now be one to monitor over the next 24 hours. The veteran forward has scored in double figures in three straight games, including a 10-point, five-rebound, three-assist performance against the Hornets on Monday night.