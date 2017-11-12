Spurs' Rudy Gay: Questionable Saturday

Gay is dealing with a sore back and is "50/50" for Saturday's game against the Bulls, Jabari Young of the San Antonio Express-News reports.

Gay is going through pregame warmups, but the decision may be a true game-time one. If he's unable to go, Kyle Anderson and Davis Bertans would likely see extra run.

