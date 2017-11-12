Spurs' Rudy Gay: Questionable Saturday
Gay is dealing with a sore back and is "50/50" for Saturday's game against the Bulls, Jabari Young of the San Antonio Express-News reports.
Gay is going through pregame warmups, but the decision may be a true game-time one. If he's unable to go, Kyle Anderson and Davis Bertans would likely see extra run.
More News
-
Spurs' Rudy Gay: Matches season highs in scoring, boards, steals•
-
Spurs' Rudy Gay: Scores 12 points in Sunday's win•
-
Spurs' Rudy Gay: Efficient in 23 minutes Saturday•
-
Spurs' Rudy Gay: Plays well in return•
-
Spurs' Rudy Gay: Scores 14 off bench Friday•
-
Spurs' Rudy Gay: Shows off all-around game Tuesday•
-
Injury updates: Kawhi, Porzingis healing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock Watch: Lonzo trending down
We take a look around the league at who is improving their play of late, and who is moving...
-
Trade analysis: Bledsoe finds a home
The Suns finally moved on from Eric Bledsoe, sending him to the Bucks for center Greg Monr...
-
Waiver wire: Don't miss Mitchell
He missed out on Donovan Mitchell last week, but Alex Rikleen isn't about to repeat that with...
-
Week 4 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Sell-high: Klay losing value?
Looking to make a trade? Here are some players to consider moving while their value is hig...