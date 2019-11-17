Spurs' Rudy Gay: Scores 16 points against Blazers

Gay had 16 points (5-7 FG, 0-1 3PT, 6-7 FT), four rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block in 23 minutes off the bench during Saturday's 121-116 defeat against Portland.

Gay has been quite streaky this season -- he is now on a run of four straight games scoring at least 10 points, but he previously had three consecutive games where he didn't reach that mark. The veteran forward should remain seeing a healthy dose of minutes as one of the Spurs' main bench guys, and that should be enough to keep him fantasy relevant across most formats.