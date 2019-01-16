Spurs' Rudy Gay: Will play Wednesday

Gay (wrist) will play Wednesday at Dallas, Tom Osborn of the San Antonio Express-News reports.

As expected, Gay, who has missed the last five contests dating back to Jan. 7, will make his return from his wrist injury when the Spurs travel to Dallas on Wednesday. The UConn product will presumably enter the starting lineup, pushing fellow teammate LaMarcus Aldridge to the center position and moving Pau Gasol back to the bench.