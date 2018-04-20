Spurs' Tony Parker: Surges with bench-high scoring total in Game 3

Parker poured in 16 points (6-12 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-5 FT) and added two assists, one rebound and one steal across 17 minutes during San Antonio's 110-97 loss to the Warriors in Game 3 of their Western Conference first-round playoff series.

After a moribund first two games of the series in which he managed just two points apiece, Parker came alive in impressive fashion Thursday. His 12 shot attempts were easily a series high and his most since putting up the same amount on March 15. Parker also hit the 50.0 percent mark from the field for the first time in the three games against the Warriors, leading to a second-unit-high scoring total. He'll look to replicate his strong performance when the Spurs try to salvage the series in Sunday's Game 4.