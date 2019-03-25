Hornets' Tony Parker: Taken off injury report
Parker (personal) is no longer on the injury report and is expected to play Tuesday against San Antonio.
Parker missed Sunday's contest against Toronto while tending to a personal matter, but he's expected to be back in action against his former team Tuesday evening. The veteran point guard is averaging 9.5 points, 3.0 assists and 1.3 rebounds over his previous six matchups.
More News
-
Week 24 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 23 NBA injury analysis
Hold or fold? In Fantasy terms, here are injury updates that can help guide tough decision...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Week 23 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 22 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 22 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.