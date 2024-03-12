Roddy scored two points (1-1 FG) in five minutes during Monday's 117-111 victory over Cleveland.

Roddy has logged double-digit minutes just once across eight appearances since being dealt to Phoenix at the trade deadline. The second-year wing failing to make an impact while Eric Gordon (knee) and Josh Okogie (abdomen) are unavailable bodes extremely poorly for his rest-of-season outlook. Memphis moving on from Roddy less than two full campaigns after drafting him in the first round symbolizes his struggle to carve out a niche in the league thus far.