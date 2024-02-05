Roddy racked up 14 points (6-16 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), eight rebounds and one assist over 33 minutes during Sunday's 131-91 loss to Boston.

With Memphis shorthanded again, Roddy drew his 13th start of the season. The 16 shot attempts were one shy of Roddy's season-high mark, but he struggled to make the most of his opportunity, missing all five of his three-point attempts while committing three turnovers. Roddy's garnered a consistent role since mid-January, but his production tends to wane. Over his last 14 appearances (five starts), Roddy has averaged 10.6 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.4 assists in 27.1 minutes per game.