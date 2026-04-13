Roddy notched 15 points (6-13 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 13 rebounds, two assists and one steal in 33 minutes during Sunday's 128-118 win over the Spurs.

Roddy was one of several Denver players who enjoyed an uptick in playing time in the final days of the regular season due to the rest of several regulars. He took advantage of the opportunity by racking up 36 points, 15 rebounds, three steals and two assists in back-to-back wins over the Thunder and Spurs. Even though his performances were impressive, he's not expected to see regular playing time for Denver in the playoffs.