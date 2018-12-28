Suns' Jamal Crawford: Upgraded to probable
Crawford (knee) is now probable for Friday's game against the Thunder.
Crawford was initially listed as questionable for the Suns' upcoming matchup, but he's evidently made good progress and is expected to take the floor. He missed Wednesday's contest due to left knee soreness, although he figures to resume his role off the bench against Oklahoma City.
More News
-
Suns' Jamal Crawford: Questionable Friday vs. OKC•
-
Suns' Jamal Crawford: Out with knee soreness•
-
Suns' Jamal Crawford: Notches career-best assist total•
-
Suns' Jamal Crawford: Leads bench in scoring•
-
Suns' Jamal Crawford: Off injury report Thursday•
-
Suns' Jamal Crawford: Doesn't see floor in Tuesday's loss•
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dive into the Week 12 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 11
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 11 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 11 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 11 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With most teams in the league set to play three games, who should you be relying on in Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 11
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...