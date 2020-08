Crawford (hamstring) is out for Sunday's Game 4 against the Raptors, Tim Bontemps of ESPN.com reports.

The Nets are down 3-0 and a sweep is fully expected, so chances are, we have seen the last of Crawford already this season. Assuming that's the case, he'll finish the year with just one game under his belt -- Aug. 4 against Milwaukee when he played six minutes and posted five points and three assists.