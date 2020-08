Nets coach Jacque Vaughn said Monday that Crawford will likely miss "the first few games" of Brooklyn's first-round series against Toronto, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.

The veteran has logged all of six minutes with the Nets since signing on before the bubble, and his strained left hamstring is expected to cost him several games to begin the postseason. The hope is that Crawford could return for Game 3 or 4 in what may be a short series.