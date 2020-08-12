Correcting a previous report, Crawford (hamstring) remains sidelined for Thursday's game against the Trail Blazers, NetsDaily reports.

Coach Jacque Vaughn said that everyone who sat out of Tuesday's game against the Magic would be available Thursday, but that apparently doesn't apply to Crawford, who is still working his way back from a strained left hamstring. The game against Portland is Brooklyn's final seeding game, and it's unclear if the veteran will be available for the Nets' first playoff contest.