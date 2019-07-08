Suns' Jared Harper: Strong offensive showing in win
Harper managed 19 points (6-15 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 7-8 FT), four assists, two rebounds and two steals across 33 minutes during the Suns' 105-100 overtime win over the Knicks in a Las Vegas Summer League game Sunday.
The undrafted rookie out of Auburn upped his numbers over each of his three college seasons, and he got summer league play off to a strong start as well. Harper came up empty from three-point range Sunday, but he shot an impressive 6-for-11 from in front of the arc. Harper will likely see plenty of minutes in the Suns' remaining Vegas games while looking to make a strong enough impression to earn a training camp invite.
