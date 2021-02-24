Harper posted 20 points (7-15 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), a rebound and eight assists across 33 minutes in Tuesday's 123-113 win over G League Lakeland.

Harper has been one of G League Westchester's top scorers when he's been healthy, averaging 18.4 points, 4.0 rebounds and 8.5 assists per game. The 23-year-old played just two games at the NBA level this season before being directed to the G League bubble. His performance in the developmental league could earn him more time after the G League season ends.