Harper posted 25 points (8-17 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 4-5 FT), seven assists and two rebounds across 35 minutes in Saturday's 127-115 loss to G League Raptors 905.

This was a solid outing for Harper, as he entered Saturday's game with an average of 18.9 points per game while hitting 50.5 percent of his field goals. The 23-year-old continues to distribute the ball well, too, recording 8.0 assists and 3.6 rebounds per contest.