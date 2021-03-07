Harper posted 35 points (10-18 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 9-9 FT), two rebounds and an assist across 40 minutes in Friday's 130-124 win over G League Erie.

Harper didn't provide much in the form of rebounds or assists, but he led the team in scoring with an outstanding effort from distance and at the charity stripe. The 23-year-old finished the G League season with 21.3 points, 6.9 assists and 2.9 rebounds per game while hitting 7.3 percent of his field goals. G League Westchester didn't make the playoffs, so Harper's return to the NBA level with the Knicks could be imminent.