Harper (ankle) posted 16 points (5-18 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 11 assists and three rebounds in Thursday's 121-113 win over G League Ignite.

Harper returned to the lineup after dealing with an ankle injury, and he was immediately inserted into the starting five. While he struggled as a shooter overall, hitting 50 percent of his three-pointers was solid. In the G League this season, he's averaged 17.3 points, 2.7 rebounds and 8.3 assists through three games.