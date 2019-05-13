The Suns will attempt to trade Jackson during the offseason, Evan Sidery of Bright Side Sun reports.

Jackson was arrested in Miami at a music festival over the weekend, so it would seem that this has a lot to do with Phoenix trying to ship him elsewhere. The Knicks and the Kings would reportedly be interested in acquiring Jackson, per Sidery. He averaged 11.5 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists over 79 contests a season ago, though it remains unknown if the forward will be handed any kind of discipline following the incident.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • troy-brown-jr-1400.jpg

    NBA Rookie Watch

    Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...

  • kentavious-caldwell-pope-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Waiver Wire

    Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...

  • d-j-augustin-and-larry-nance-jr-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em

    Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...