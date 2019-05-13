The Suns will attempt to trade Jackson during the offseason, Evan Sidery of Bright Side Sun reports.

Jackson was arrested in Miami at a music festival over the weekend, so it would seem that this has a lot to do with Phoenix trying to ship him elsewhere. The Knicks and the Kings would reportedly be interested in acquiring Jackson, per Sidery. He averaged 11.5 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists over 79 contests a season ago, though it remains unknown if the forward will be handed any kind of discipline following the incident.