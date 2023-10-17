Nurkic won't play in Monday's preseason game against Portland, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

Nurkic put together a strong showing in his team's last preseason matchup Thursday (17 points, eight rebounds, five assists, two steals and one block in 21 minutes), and the Suns will now give Drew Eubanks a look at center. Bol Bol and Chimezie Metu could also see extended minutes with Nurkic getting the night off.