Nurkic is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Clippers due to a right ankle sprain.

Nurkic logged 31 minutes in Sunday's loss to New Orleans without an in-game injury being reported, but his status will need to be monitored in advance of Tuesday's contest. Tuesday also marks the beginning of a back-to-back set for the Suns, with a rematch versus the Clippers on deck Wednesday. The Suns have posted a 1-4 record without Nurkic this season.