Nurkic is questionable for Tuesday's game against Denver due to right calf tightness.

Nurkic ripped down a franchise-record 31 rebounds for Phoenix in Sunday's loss to the Thunder, although his status will need to be monitored in advance of Tuesday's contest. Royce O'Neale would be a candidate for small-ball center minutes if Nurkic can't suit up Tuesday, while Drew Eubanks and Thaddeus Young would likely enter the mix as a platoon as well.