Suns' Marquese Chriss: Likely out again Sunday

Chriss (hip) did not practice Saturday and is not expected to play Sunday against the Pacers, Scott Bordow of AZCentral.com reports.

Chriss continues to deal with a strained right hip, which he initially sustained during last Sunday's win over the Thunder. He was subsequently held out of Friday's loss to Houston, and all signs point toward another absence Sunday. If that is, indeed, the case, Dragan Bender would again be in line for increased minutes.