Suns' Marquese Chriss: Ruled out Sunday

Chriss (hip) will not play in Sunday's game against the Warriors.

Chriss is reportedly dealing with some hip pain after posting an impressive 23 points and eight rebounds across 26 minutes Friday against the Pelicans. It's unclear how serious the injury is, but it looks like the Suns are being extra cautious with just two games remaining the regular season. Without Chriss on Sunday, Alex Len figures to step in as the starting center and see an increase in playing time.