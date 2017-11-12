Suns' Mike James: Coming off bench Saturday
James will come off the bench for Saturday's game against the Timberwolves with Tyler Ulis drawing the start, Scott Bordow of The Arizona Republic reports.
The move comes just one game after James threw a basketball at teammate Dragan Bender after some frustration. It's unclear if his overall workload will be affected.
