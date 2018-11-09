Suns' Ryan Anderson: Reverts to bench role
Anderson will come off the bench Thursday against Boston, Gina Mizell of The Athletic reports.
Anderson stepped into a starting role temporarily while T.J. Warren was out with a back injury, but Anderson will move back to the bench at least for the time being. Warren figures to remain the starter after returning to health, although Anderson certainly has a shot to push Warren for minutes if he can up his play.
