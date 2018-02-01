Play

Suns' Troy Daniels: Heads to bench Wednesday

Daniels will come off the bench Wednesday against the Mavericks.

Daniels will return to a reserve role after failing to impress in a trio of starts (7.7 points, 1.0 rebound across 20.7 minutes per game). Josh Jackson, who is averaging 13.2 points and 4.6 rebounds across 23.4 minutes off the bench in his last five games, will re-join the starting lineup in his place.

