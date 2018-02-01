Suns' Troy Daniels: Heads to bench Wednesday
Daniels will come off the bench Wednesday against the Mavericks.
Daniels will return to a reserve role after failing to impress in a trio of starts (7.7 points, 1.0 rebound across 20.7 minutes per game). Josh Jackson, who is averaging 13.2 points and 4.6 rebounds across 23.4 minutes off the bench in his last five games, will re-join the starting lineup in his place.
More News
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
As we head into the second half of the season, it's time to take another look at the latest...
-
Analyzing Wall's injury, Griffin trade
The last 24 hours have seen some big news with the potential to shake up Fantasy leagues. Chris...
-
Waiver Wire: Eyes on deadline
In some instances, trades create major Fantasy value. Sometimes non-trades do the same or render...
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Trade deadline preview
With the trade deadline looming, we dove into the rumors to see who might be on the move and...
-
Scouting out Dynasty sleepers
Going deeper into dynasty formats, Alex Barutha looks at sleeper candidates like Jarrett Allen,...