Azubuike totaled 11 points (5-5 FG, 1-2 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists and one block over 22 minutes during Friday's 120-105 loss to the Kings.

Azubuike made the most of his minutes in this blowout loss, not missing any of his attempts from the field and recording a double-double. Fantasy managers should not lose perspective regarding his role, however, as he's expected to maintain a minimal role in the back of the bench for Phoenix, essentially making him a non-factor across all formats unless his role changes dramatically.