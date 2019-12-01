Play

Thunder's Andre Roberson: Remains sidelined

Roberson (knee) is inactive for Sunday's game at New Orleans, Andrew Lopez of ESPN.com reports.

Roberson remains without an official timeline for his return, so it's unclear when he may be able to retake the court. The 28-year-old hasn't seen game action since January 2018 and likely will need to be eased into the rotation once cleared.

