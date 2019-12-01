Thunder's Andre Roberson: Remains sidelined
Roberson (knee) is inactive for Sunday's game at New Orleans, Andrew Lopez of ESPN.com reports.
Roberson remains without an official timeline for his return, so it's unclear when he may be able to retake the court. The 28-year-old hasn't seen game action since January 2018 and likely will need to be eased into the rotation once cleared.
More News
-
Week 7 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 7 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Celtics and...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Freaky deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 6
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 6 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Nuggets,...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Hold or fold
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...