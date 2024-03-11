Wallace amassed 22 points (9-14 FG, 4-6 3Pt), two rebounds, four assists and one block across 27 minutes during Sunday's 124-93 win over the Grizzlies.

Wallace's 22 points mark a new career best, and he stepped up admirably after Jalen Williams left the game with an ankle injury. If Williams is forced to miss additional time, Wallace will be a prime candidate to step into a larger role. He's had a standout rookie season so far, hitting 50.4 percent from the field and 41.8 percent from beyond the arc.