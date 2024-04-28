Wallace accumulated five points (2-4 FG, 1-2 3Pt), two rebounds, one assist and three steals across 18 minutes during Saturday's 106-85 win over the Pelicans in Game 3 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

Wallace continued to be a pest on the defensive end of the floor, racking up three steals in the blowout victory. Despite coming off the bench, Wallace has been an impactful player for the Thunder, often used in situations where defense is key. Game 4 will take place Monday when the Thunder will look to wrap things up against an undermanned Pelicans outfit.