Hayward totaled zero points (0-2 FG) and four rebounds over 14 minutes during Thursday's 129-107 victory over the Clippers.

Prior to Thursday, Hayward hadn't played since Dec. 26 due to a calf injury, so it's no surprise that he received limited run in his first game with the Thunder. Though he did well on the glass, the veteran looked rusty on offense and took on a minimal 6.3 percent usage rate. Hayward should see a slight uptick in playing time as he gets his legs back under him and becomes more familiar with the Thunder's system, but he likely won't come close to replicating the averages of 14.5 points, 4.7 rebounds, 4.6 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.9 three-pointers he had posted in 25 appearances with the Hornets prior to getting traded to Oklahoma City earlier this month.