Hayward is not in the starting lineup to face the Mavericks on Thursday, Brandon Rahbar of DailyThunder.com reports.

Hayward will return to his regular bench role with Jalen Williams (ankle) back in the starting lineup. Hayward is averaging just 4.0 points, 3.1 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 0.4 steals per game since making his Thunder debut on Feb. 22.