Coach Mark Daigneault said Friday that Hayward (calf) won't suit up for the Thunder until after the All-Star break, Rylan Stiles of FanSided.com reports.

Hayward hasn't suited up since late December and will require a few more weeks before he's able to make his debut for his new team. However, Daigneault said that the Thunder were aware of the 33-year-old's return timetable when they traded for him, and Hayward will go through Oklahoma City's return to play protocols and integrate into the team while he continues to recover.