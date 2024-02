Hayward (calf) said Wednesday that he'll be available for Thursday's game against the Clippers, Andrew Schlecht of The Athletic reports.

Hayward hasn't played since Dec. 26 due to a calf injury, but he's cleared to make his Thunder debut Thursday. Given the lengthy absence, the veteran will presumably be eased into the rotation, but it wouldn't be surprising to see Hayward steal minutes away from Luguentz Dort and/or Josh Giddey if he plays well in Oklahoma City's system.