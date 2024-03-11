Hayward provided five points (2-3 FG, 1-1 3Pt), three rebounds and six assists in 18 minutes during Sunday's 124-93 win over the Grizzlies.

Hayward has played a very minor role since joining the Thunder, but if Jalen Williams misses time with an ankle injury, the veteran forward could find himself with a handful of additional minutes along with Cason Wallace and Kenrich Williams. Through 10 appearances with the Thunder, Hayward has averaged 3.5 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 15.6 minutes.