Thunder's Jerami Grant: Another solid output in win
Grant delivered 13 points (5-10 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and seven rebounds across 36 minutes in the Thunder's 107-100 win over the Lakers on Wednesday.
Grant's scoring and rebounding contributions were par for the course for him this season, a campaign during which he's averaging a career-high 12.4 points and 4.9 boards. The fifth-year big has now churned out 11 consecutive double-digit scoring efforts, just one game shy of his longest such streak of the campaign. Grant continues to hold value as a mid-tier forward option across all season-long formats, and his price in DFS contests is usually quite reasonable relative to his production.
